Golf recovering from coronavirus handicap

Three of state’s links make top 100 in ‘Courses You Can Play’

By JACK WEATHERLY

Golf is making a comeback across the country after the initial impact of the coronavirus.

The lure of fresh air and sunshine the smell of new-mown grass has people thinking about shots and scores again. (Ninety-eight percent of all courses – public or private – are now open, according to Golf Advisor.)

And rankings.

Mississippi has three of the of the top 100 private courses with public access, according to Golfweek magazine.

Fallen Oak at Beau Rivage in Biloxi ranks 27th, followed by Mossy Oak, No. 39, and Old Waverly, No. 65, both at West Point.

Given Fallen Oak’s history, one might think that its name has a connection with Hurricane Katrina.

The historic storm that laid waste to the Mississippi coast on Aug.. 29, 2005 delayed the opening of the course, which was about 60 percent complete when it struck, said Matt Hughes, who has been director of grounds for Fallen Oak since it opened in the fall of 2006.

The namesake tree, a live oak lying along the 18th fairway, was actually down before Katrina, Hughes said.

The course was designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, noted for creating championship layouts.

It is the site of a tournament on the Professional Golf Association’s Champions Tour, which features top senior golfers from the PGA Tour.

For now, the course, located in the shadow of the DeSoto National Forest about 20 minutes from the casino, is only played Thursday through Sunday.

Since the course is seen as an amenity for those staying at the casino hotel, it is not being pushed beyond a safety-comfort zone as the pandemic waxes and wanes.

A guest can play the course for $165. That greens fee will rise when the fall season starts Oct. 1, Hughes said.

The casino is offering a package for $600, which includes a round for a foursome and one room at the resort.

Other publications, Golf Digest and Golf Magazine, have consistently ranked it as the best course in the state.

Mossy Oak dates to 2016 and has made a place for itself in the Golfweek Top 100 Courses You Can Play.

Like all courses, it was struck with a storm of cancellations in March, when the pandemic was made public, according to Chris Jester, director of the club.

By May, the panic had lifted, and, after a strong July, the course is slightly ahead of last year’s pace as of July 31, he said.

Things are looking up further for the Gil Hanse-designed course – the opening of a clubhouse in September, he said.

Mossy Oak made West Point a drive-to destination, as it is across the road, Old Magnolia Drive, from Old Waverly, a private course.

“Not many people are wanting to fly,” he said.

Mossy Oak and Old Waverly are a pairing, of sorts.

Within common bloodlines, they work together.

George Bryan and about 80 investors own Mossy Oak. Bryan in 1988 started Old Waverly, which emphasizes the elegance of the Old South and Old Scotland in its eateries and bars. It was the site of the U.S. Women’s Open in 1999.

While it is private, “a nonmember can play Old Waverly if they stay on the property,” whether Mossy Oak or Old Waverly, Jester said.

Cottages and condos on both properties can accommodate up to 200, he said.

The Golfweek ranking in Courses You Can Play is the highest yet for the 7,200-yard Mossy Oak.

Mossy Oak daily greens fees are $180, including a cart. For stay-and-play rates are $140 during the week and $170 on the weekend.

Jester said Mossy Oak will host the Mississippi State Amateur next year.