Gouging case against Cal-Maine dismissed

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding dismissal of the state of Texas lawsuit alleging that the company engaged in price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackson-based company’s motion to dismiss was granted on Aug. 13 in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, and therefore the original petition has been dismissed with prejudice.

“We are grateful the Court dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by the State of Texas against Cal-Maine Foods. As we demonstrated to the court in our court filings and during oral argument, Cal-Maine Foods has never engaged in price gouging.

“Since 1957, we have strived to operate with honesty and integrity and will continue to do so going forward. We will also continue to do our part to help those affected by COVID-19 by having our employees follow applicable CDC guidelines and supporting the communities we serve through humanitarian efforts.

Cal-Maine Foods denied price-gouging after the attorney general for Texas filed suit in April.

“There has always been great volatility in the egg pricing market,” the Jackson-based company said in a release at the time. “The Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive disruption in every sector of the economy, including the egg industry.”

Cal-Maine is the largest producer of in-shell eggs in the country.