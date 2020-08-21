If anyone knows the importance of community banking, Andy Anderson does

By NASH NUNNERY

For the past 37 years, Andy Anderson has served in some capacity with the Bank of Anguilla in the south Mississippi Delta, where the swamps and cane breaks were transformed into perhaps the most fertile farmland in the world over a century ago.

Anderson holds an abundance of titles with the bank – CEO, CFO, president, director and dog whisperer – and considers himself late if he arrives to his office at 6:01 a.m. The bank’s adopted canine ambassador Boots happily greets Anderson every day waiting to be fed and watered.

He also serves on the Rolling Fork Visitor Center and Museum board and several national banking boards. During a 12-year period in Anderson’s career, the self-professed baseball aficionado also moonlighted as a high school baseball and fastpitch softball coach at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy.

In May, Anderson added another title – he’s the newly elected chairman of the Mississippi Bankers Association, a statewide trade organization whose member banks hold more than 95 percent of bank deposits in Mississippi.

The son of a banker, Anderson said he was humbled to be elected as MBA chair.

“It is a tremendous honor and a tremendous responsibility,” he said. “The pool of talent is huge as Mississippi has many talented CEOs. There are quite a few deserving bankers that could have been chosen instead of me.”

Growing up in Anguilla, the world of banking was not on Anderson’s career horizon. He had his sights set on becoming the next Jacque Cousteau.

“I spent a year and a half at Ole Miss in Marine Biology – I wanted to be on a boat and study marine life,” he said. “I learned to scuba dive and got my license. (But) I learned that most people who graduate with a marine biology degree wind up teaching. That was not for me.”

After earning his bachelors and MBA at Ole Miss, Anderson accepted a position with the Bank of Anguilla in 1983. He took the job with the caveat of eventually leaving the Delta for a move to the “big city”, either Dallas or Austin.

He never left.

“The bank hired me to be an operations person and be trained to do everything in the bank,” he explained. “I was making $1,000 per month that first year. After a few months of training, we had an employee leave and I managed the Cary branch for almost a year. I’ve been here ever since.”

Since he entered the profession nearly four decades ago, Anderson has seen banking change dramatically – Increasing federal regulations, growing compliance costs and the introduction of technology all have contributed to a new industry landscape, especially for a community bank like the Bank of Anguilla. According to FDIC statistics, community banks represent over 94 percent of all banks.

“Bank regulations have increased a thousand times in complexity and size,” Anderson said. “Technology has evolved tremendously. When I began, we had just gone with JHA as our core processor and all of us had to count checks that went into each statement to make sure none were missing.”

Loans were typed on typewriters and not loan processing computers, he said.

“The amount of paperwork for one loan was much shorter,” Anderson acknowledged. “Banking was not near as complex when I started as it is now.”

As the 2020-21 MBA chairman, Anderson set a series of goals he wished to accomplish – visit each bank under the MBA umbrella, re-shape the committee structure within the MBA, emphasize the importance of political and legislative involvement, and make diversity a priority within the industry.

Then along came the worldwide pandemic, and the layers of new banking regulations and laws as a result.

“With the COVID virus and the downturn in the economy, our priorities have shifted,” Anderson said. “We’re spending most of our time helping banks and bankers through both of these issues, which includes working on liability protection for banks as we look to the future of re-opening (bank) lobbies.”

While the 116-year old Bank of Anguilla is a community bank, Anderson himself preaches community, period. Whether he’s taking 63 local youth on a baseball-oriented trip to Chicago to see the Cubs and White Sox play, or giving his employees compensated time off to attend their child’s school play or out-of-town football game, Anderson believes in the well-being of others.

“We stress caring for each other at the bank and caring for our community. We stress family time,” Anderson said. “Sharkey and Issaquena counties are two of the poorest in the nation. We’re the only bank here. We find ways to help our citizens that many other establishments in other places would not.

“Banking boils down to one aspect – helping others.”