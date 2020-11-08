Iuka roll steel components maker to invest $6.9 million, add 30 jobs

Steel components manufacturer and supplier Samuel Roll Form Group, a division of Samuel, Son & Co. (USA) Inc., is expanding operations in Iuka. The company is investing $6.9 million in the project and will create 30 more jobs by May, increasing employment at its facility to approximately 160.
Samuel Roll Form Group provides heavy roll-formed steel products to major industries, including the construction and rail sectors. The company is constructing a 67,000-square-foot addition onto its current 125,000-square-foot facility to accommodate the expansion.
Group President Lou Sartor said: “The expansion will also help generate local employment opportunities for approximately 30 new people. We would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, Tishomingo County and Tennessee Valley Authority for all of their support assistance and support, and we look forward to continuing to grow in this area for many years to come.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $400,000 grant for equipment relocation and a $50,000 grant for work-force training. Tishomingo County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.
