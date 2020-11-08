JSU’s McHenry earns Presidential Award for Excellence for being major STEM mentor

The White House recently announced that Jackson State Universityâ€™s Dr. William E. McHenry, the executive director of the Mississippi e-Center Foundation, is among 11 individual honorees to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.

McHenry, who leads the Mississippi e-Center@JSU, is the only recipient from Mississippi. He earned the recognition for influencing tens of thousands outside of the traditional classroom setting, thus preparing them to enter the future workforce in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Colleagues, administrators and students nominate individuals and organizations for their exemplary, sustained mentoring.Â The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) facilitate nominations and awards for the Presidential Excellence honor.

McHenry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Southern Arkansas University and a doctorate in chemistry from Mississippi State University.

Before joining JSU, McHenry served in the executive office of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He was the vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs with responsibilities that included state-based student financial aid.

As well, he provided leadership for a system of 24 higher education institutions with a state budget of more than $1 billion. From 1997 to 2004, he served as assistant commissioner for Academic and Student Affairs for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, where he increased federal funding from $500,000 to more than $11 million.