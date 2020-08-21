Lacher named executive vice president at Community Bank

Jeff Lacher has recently been named Executive Vice President. A native of Hattiesburg, Lacher recently served as Senior Vice President and has been in banking for over fifteen years. In his new role, Lacher will continue to manage and grow a loan portfolio, as well as, assist lenders in the Hattiesburg market.

Lacher is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in Marketing and Management. He is also a graduate of Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Active in his community, Lacher serves on the Executive Board of Directors for Hattiesburg Area Heart Walk Association and the Finance Committee at Heritage United Methodist Church.

Lacher is married to Marsey, together they have a daughter and son, Makinley and Jennings.