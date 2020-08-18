LUBA Workers’ Comp hires David Rucker

LUBA Workers’ Comp, on the heels of announcing expansion into three new states, has hired long-time workers’ compensation executive David Tucker as Vice President and Sales Manager.

“David Tucker brings more than a decade of insurance industry experience with him including agency relations, risk mitigation, operations, underwriting, and safety services,” said David Bondy, Founder and CEO of LUBA Workers’ Comp.

Tucker, a Nicholls State alumni, serves on the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana Board of Directors and is involved in the Northshore Food Bank focused on feeding school age children in Covington, La. Most recently, LUBA Workers’ Comp entered into three new states Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama. This expansion brings their total number of states served to seven.