Luke Sullivan joins Neel-Schaffer as a Senior Project Manager

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Luke Sullivan, PE, ENV SP, has joined the firm and will serve as a Transportation Senior Project Manager based in the firm’s Murfreesboro office.

Sullivan has 12 years of experience in transportation engineering, transportation planning, and site development. He has worked with a wide variety of clients, including state departments of transportation, municipal governments, transit agencies and private industry. Projects he has worked on include planning studies, road safety audits, interchange access requests for highways and intersections, intelligent transportation systems, greenways, schools, hospitals, and commercial and residential developments.

In addition to being a Registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee, Sullivan is accredited by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

“We are excited to have Luke join the Neel-Schaffer team,” said Richard Sullivan, PE, Assoc. DBIA, Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Tennessee operations. “Neel-Schaffer has long been a leader in Transportation Engineering and Luke’s experience and expertise strengthens our ability to provide professional services to existing and future clients.”

Luke Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee.