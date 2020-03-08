Luke Sullivan joins Neel-Schaffer as a Senior Project Manager

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Luke Sullivan, PE, ENV SP, has joined the firm and will serve as a Transportation Senior Project Manager based in the firm’s Murfreesboro office.
Sullivan has 12 years of experience in transportation engineering, transportation planning, and site development. He has worked with a wide variety of clients, including state departments of transportation, municipal governments, transit agencies and private industry. Projects he has worked on include planning studies, road safety audits, interchange access requests for highways and intersections, intelligent transportation systems, greenways, schools, hospitals, and commercial and residential developments.
In addition to being a Registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee, Sullivan is accredited by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.
“We are excited to have Luke join the Neel-Schaffer team,” said Richard Sullivan, PE, Assoc. DBIA, Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Tennessee operations. “Neel-Schaffer has long been a leader in Transportation Engineering and Luke’s experience and expertise strengthens our ability to provide professional services to existing and future clients.”
Luke Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info