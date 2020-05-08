Lyric Hotel opening pushed back a month

By JACK WEATHERLY

The opening date for the Lyric Hotel in Cleveland has been pushed back a month.

The luxury hotel had been scheduled to open on Tuesday, Aug. 4, as the hub of the 17-acre West End District.

It will start having a “soft rolling opening” starting Aug. 14, but “we’re not going to have an opening to the general public till Sept. 1,” owner-operator Dinesh Chawla said Tuesday.

The extra month will serve as a “shakedown cruise,” Chawla said.

The opening to the general public had been set for July 27.

The $20 million District at West End will include approximately 100 rooms, suites and extended-stay accommodations; a 6,000-square-foot spa and fitness center; a 5,000-square-foot event hall; two acres of outdoor festival space and multiple entertainment outlets including two full-service restaurants.

It was to be first Scion hotel in a chain operated by the Trump Organization and run by President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, though the Trumps announced in January 2019 the projected chain was going to be abandoned, while they praised the Chawlas.

The Trump Organization was to manage the hotel and handle the branding, while the Chawlas, Dinesh and brother Suresh, took care of the financing.