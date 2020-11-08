Memorial Hospital names Chris Belmont, VP/Chief Information Officer

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has named Chris Belmont as Vice President/Chief Information Officer (CIO). Belmont joins Memorial with more than 35 years’ executive leadership, business development, and consulting experience in healthcare and information technology, most recently as Executive Vice President – Operations and Strategy at the HCI Group/Tech Mahindra in Jacksonville, and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems in Pensacola.
In addition, Belmont has previously served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston as well as System Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Ochsner Health System, New Orleans. He holds a BS and MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA.
