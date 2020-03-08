Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes cardiologist Umair Malik

Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Umair Malik, MD, in the practice of Cardiology at Memorial Coast Heart Institute, 4215 15th St., Gulfport.
Dr. Malik completed his internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. He then completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis; followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Dr. Malik is trained in catheter-based non-surgical techniques to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and valvular heart disease. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases.
