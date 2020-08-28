Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Gaddy

Memorial Physician Clinics recently welcomed Gene Gaddy, MD, in the practice of Ophthalmology at Gaddy Eye Clinic in Gulfport.
Gaddy received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson. He completed his internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Gaddy is board certified by the American Academy of Ophthalmology and has been seeing patients on the Gulf Coast for more than 37 years.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info