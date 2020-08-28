Mississippi Consumer Finance Association announces new leaders

The Mississippi Consumer Finance Association (MCFA) announced new leaders in the organization for 2020-2021.
Bobby Hood has been elected to serve as President of the MCFA Board of Directors. Hood is owner of Ackerman Finance, Inc., Ackerman, Mississippi. Hood has been involved in the consumer finance business for 50 years. He replaces Michael Weaver, partner in Sebastopol Finance, Westside Finance, Union Finance, Walnut Grove Finance, and Longleaf Finance. Weaver will serve as the immediate past president.
Jody Macon, Chief Operational Officer of Tower Loan, has been elected to serve as Vice President. Tower Loan has over 230 locations in five states. Macon has been in the consumer finance business since 1988.
Michael Culpepper, President/COO of First Heritage Credit, has been re-elected to serve as the Secretary/Treasurer. First Heritage Credit has over 101 branches in five states. Culpepper has been in the consumer finance business since 1974.
Members of the MCFA Board of Directors are as follows:
John Brasher, Treasurer Loans Jerry Fitch, Fidelity National Loans
Banky Hammack, Philadelphia Credit Corp. Paul Robinson, Gulf Islands Credit
Jim Hill, First Heritage Credit Thomas Conner, Third Union Finance
Ernie Felker, Liberty Finance Jason Gunter, Assurance Credit Corp.
Maribeth White, Batesville Financial Services Bryan Anderson, First Metropolitan Financial
Helen Thrash, Acceptance Loan Corporation Joe Perdue, Mariner Finance
Pat Smith, 1st Franklin Financial Patrick Williams, World Acceptance
Mississippi’s consumer lenders employ over 2,200 Mississippians in branches around the state and play a vital role in providing nearly $1 billion a year into Mississippi’s economy in the form of affordable credit. The Mississippi Consumer Finance Association was founded in 1958 for the purpose of promoting the welfare and education of its members engaged in the personal installment loan business in the State of Mississippi.
