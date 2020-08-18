Mississippi Lottery Corporation transfers more than $10 million to the state

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its July transfer of $10,148,035.69 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first deposit for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21), which began July 1, 2020.

“This is a great way to start the new fiscal year,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen of the transfer. “In the coming months, we look forward to raising even more revenue for Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education. Since the first day of sales on November 25, 2019, the MLC has transferred more than $80.9 million to the State.”

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.