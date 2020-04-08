New officers, members elected to Main Street board of directors

A new slate of executive officers and new board membersÂ have been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) Board of Directors to lead the efforts of the statewide community and economic development organization for 2020-2021.

Steven Dick of Mississippi Power in Gulfport has been elected to serve as MMSA Board President for 2020-2021.

Dick is currently the Economic Development Manager for Mississippi Power. As Economic Development Manager, he is responsible for the company’s growth opportunities through the location and expansion of business and industry as well as project management in Southeast Mississippi.

Additionally, Dick oversees a staff responsible for acting as the regional development organization for South Mississippi, working with local and state economic developers to promote the communities for which Mississippi Power serves, and advising senior management on statewide, domestic and global issues to help shape policies, practices and initiatives that impact economic development.

The newly-elected MMSA executive officers are: President Steven Dick, Economic Development Manager for Mississippi Power in Gulfport; Vice-President Chris Chain, owner of Renovations of Mississippi, Inc. in Columbus; Treasurer Michelle Jones, owner of The Cottage Industry in Starkville; and Past President Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Columbus.

New at-large board members include: Regina Charboneau, owner of Twin Oaks Bed & Breakfast and Regina’s Kitchen in Natchez; Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg in Hattiesburg; Brent Fairley, Senior Vice President/Market President of Hancock Whitney Bank in Gulfport; Chris Hinton, Community Development Manager of Entergy Mississippi in Jackson; and Jim Rosenblatt, Dean Emeritus and Professor of Mississippi College Law School in Jackson.

Members continuing on the state board include: Carolyn McAdams, Mayor of the City of Greenwood; Clay Mansell, owner ofÂ The Clinton CourierÂ in Clinton; Brantley Snipes, Executive Director of Main Street Greenwood; Judi Holifield, Executive Director of Laurel Main Street; Steve Kelly, Board Member Emeritus; Ken P’Pool, Board Member Emeritus; Lydia Charles, Preservation Planning and Development of the Mississippi Department of Archives & History; Chance McDavid, Asset Development Director of the Mississippi Development Authority, and Leah Kemp, Director of the Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center at Mississippi State University.