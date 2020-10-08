Nurses and staff are high priority for state’s hospitals

By LYNN LOFTON

During these unprecedented times for health care, the spotlight shines on physicians and nurses on the front line of care. But are there other front line workers, and are they receiving any additional compensation from CARES Act funds?

Eric McVey, M.D. and chief medical officer of St. Dominic Hospital, explains that the use of CARES Act funding is subject to terms and conditions set by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services. “St. Dominic’s is using these funds, aligned with these terms, to cover increased healthcare-related expenses and for lost revenue attributable to COVID-19.”

Donna Pritchard, chief nursing executive, North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, says that facility supports staff in a variety of ways in addition to the existing incentives offered to all nurses. “That includes loan buy back, tuition reimbursement and advanced clinical ladder. We have temporarily adjusted pay for programs that are active for COVID-19 units, such as special hourly incentive pay for nursing, in-house contracts and memorandum of understanding,” she said. “We also recently provided our COVID-19 nursing staff an extra stipend in addition to their paycheck to assist in purchasing new tennis shoes, because of a shortage of shoe covers and our inability to get them.”

The hospitals interviewed are facing the challenge of nursing staffing in different ways. “As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in our area, St. Dominic’s has taken steps to increase our available beds for both ICU and medical surgical patients. Staffing these additional patient beds is among our biggest challenges,” McVey said.

“As volumes have increased and we continue to see more COVID-19+ and suspected patients, we continue to seek more experienced nurses to join our team,” Pritchard said. “We are currently hiring nurses for in-house contracts on both COVID-19 and Medical/Surgical floors. We have connected with critical care nurses who have served in our organization within the past five years and brought them back on board to help us care for patients, offered reassignment for nurses serving in areas with low census, and engaged staffing vendors to help recruit outside contract and/or travel nurses.”

Sarah Duffey, spokeswoman for Singing River Health Care System, said, “Our main focus throughout the pandemic is to utilize current employees, sometimes working in areas that are not their standard home department to avoid furloughs and pay cuts.”

Duffey voices a concern that is shared by the other hospitals interviewed. “Trying to convince community members to take COVID-19 seriously. When people test positive, reality sets in and they act differently. They take it more to heart and reduce the spread by isolating better, as everyone should. Also, making sure we are communicating the right information through multiple channels and keeping the public working together versus being divided on various topics.”

Pritchard said, “I believe the main challenge we continue to face is simply uncertainty. Needs for care change on a daily if not even more frequent basis, and forecasting those needs has certainly been challenging during this time.”

Sondra Davis, chief human resources officer with North Mississippi Health Services, believes the health care industry as a whole is facing incredible challenges both clinically and financially. “For our organization, it is and has been wrapping our hearts and minds around what we see and feel happening around us. Our team has adapted to what we have referred to as our ‘next normal’ so many times.”

Dr. McVey says that while personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain challenges have impacted St. Dominic’s, their materials management team, in collaboration with ministry partners across the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, has worked tirelessly to secure the needed supplies to keep team members safe as they care for patients. “Utilizing innovative resources such as Battelle Critical Care Decontamination that allows disinfection and reuse of N95 masks up to 20 times has made a big difference in our ability to meet the needs of our patient care teams,” he added.

Singing River Health Care System says all employees —100 percent— are considered essential front line workers. “Some examples of positions other than doctors and nurses are: respiratory therapists; diversified technicians (nursing assistants); phlebotomists (lab technicians); environmental services (housekeeping); registrars – those who check patients into our clinics, emergency rooms and hospitals; food services; supplies/materials; and receivers and couriers,” says spokeswoman Sarah Duffey.

“Front line jobs are not just the providers, nurses, and technical staff who provide direct patient care, but also the staff that supports them,” says Janet Stuart of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. “Physician to housekeeper and all those in between; including environmental services, food and

nutrition services, and all the people who support patient care. It takes all of us.”