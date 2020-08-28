Phelps attorneys recognized by “Best Lawyers” in Jackson, Gulfport

The Best Lawyers in America 2021 recognized three Phelps attorneys as “Lawyer of the Year” in the Jackson chapter of its latest rankings. In Gulfport, three attorneys were ranked as “Best Lawyers.” Firmwide, 16 attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in cities throughout Phelps’ footprint, and 127 Phelps attorneys were recognized as “Best Lawyers.”
“Lawyer of the Year” is an honor reserved for only one attorney in each legal field and location. It is awarded to the lawyer with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic location. Attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year” for Jackson are:
- Gary E. Friedman – Litigation – Labor and Employment
- W. Thomas Siler Jr. – Employment Law – Management
- Frank W. Trapp – Criminal Defense: General Practice
Phelps attorneys chosen as “Best Lawyers” in Gulfport are:
- Scott T. Ellzey – Insurance Law
- Kyle S. Moran – Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- James G. Wyly III – Mediation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info