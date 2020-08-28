Phelps attorneys recognized by “Best Lawyers” in Jackson, Gulfport

The Best Lawyers in America 2021 recognized three Phelps attorneys as “Lawyer of the Year” in the Jackson chapter of its latest rankings. In Gulfport, three attorneys were ranked as “Best Lawyers.” Firmwide, 16 attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in cities throughout Phelps’ footprint, and 127 Phelps attorneys were recognized as “Best Lawyers.”

“Lawyer of the Year” is an honor reserved for only one attorney in each legal field and location. It is awarded to the lawyer with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic location. Attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year” for Jackson are:

Phelps attorneys chosen as “Best Lawyers” in Gulfport are: