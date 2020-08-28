PHIL HARDWICK — How to deal with Cancel Culture

On October 16, 1968, two American athletes who had just won gold and bronze medals in the Olympics each raised black-gloved fists as they stood on the medal stand during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner to draw attention to racial and social issues in the United States. In his autobiography, Silent Gesture, Tommie Smith, who had won the gold medal with a record-setting time in the 200-meter dash, stated that the gesture was not a “Black Power” salute per se, but rather a “human rights” salute. The reaction among the media, the sporting world, and the public was negative. Both men received hate mail and death threats.

On August 16, 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat on the bench instead of standing during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, “…as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality and systematic oppression in the country.” The reaction was mixed. Some saw it as disrespectful to the flag and country. Others saw it as a positive expression of free speech. In September of 2018 ,Nike released an ad campaign featuring Kaepernick and the phrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” The reaction was strong and mixed. Nike claimed $163 million in earned media, a $6 billion brand value increase, and a 31% boost in sales.

In August 2020, the Twitter world reported that a Topeka, Kansas, Goodyear plant showed a slide during a training session that “Black Lives Matter” and LBGT pride apparel were “acceptable” as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy and “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire,” and other political material were “unacceptable.” The CNN.com headline on August 19 read, “Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear tires as he campaigns against ‘cancel culture.”

Thanks to social media and the media in general, we are living in emotionally charged times. Imagine what it would have been like in 1968.

It’s being called “cancel culture,” which is generally defined as withdrawing support for public figures or companies after they have done something offensive. Urbandictionary.com states that, “It is characterized(sic) by the response of an evil individual when they are shown to be wrong. They will call on their followers to report the social media accounts of the person or group that did the criticizing(sic) rather than discussing the criticism or showing by evidence where the criticism is incorrect.”

It is becoming pervasive.

So what should a company do?

First, realize that your business is not immune. These so-called cancellations can come from public protests, dissatisfied customers and even a company’s own employees.

Next, decide whether to publicly espouse a value or opinion. Nike did so with the Kaepernick case. Hundreds of companies are doing so with the Black Lives Matter movement. For some companies, not doing anything can be enough to rile up some social media protesters. On the other hand, it might be best for a company to do nothing.

Have a plan ready when a cancellation attempt comes. Do not wait. A company should be discussing this issue now. At the very least, it should recognize that it is an issue.

Don’t act too quickly. This can be a crisis communication issue for a company. The first rule in crisis communication is to get the facts before making a definitive public statement. Indeed, the first statement should be that the company is gathering the facts and will have a full statement later.

Keep in mind that what is a positive social value today may not be so in the future. It was not long ago that LGBTQ condemnation and racial separation were the norms. Women were not allowed to vote at one time and could not even serve on juries in criminal cases in Mississippi until 1958. Sexual harassment and abuse of women was the subject of the Me Too movement.

Stay informed about what is getting cancelled. Even apps can get cancelled. Life360, a mobile application that lets parents track movements of their teens, was the subject of an August 24, 2020, Wall Street Journal article entitled, “How One CEO Dealt With the TikTok Taunts of Gen Z: He Hired Them.” It details how one executive handled the cancellation of their company.

Finally, a company should be aware of the values and opinions of their employees and customers. In general, people want to do business with and work for companies they feel connected with. Simon Sinek’s presentation, “How Great Leaders Inspire Action” is the third most-viewed Ted Talk of all time. In it, he says “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it.” Certainly, something to think about and how that connects to cancel culture.

» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email is phil@philhardwick.com.