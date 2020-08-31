Pine Belt native joins Hattiesburg Clinic’s team of cardiologists

Adam C. Harless, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular.

At Heart & Vascular, Dr. Harless practices both non-invasive and invasive cardiology. His special practice interests include peripheral vascular disease, structural heart disease, and coronary artery disease.

Harless received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Harless completed a cardiology fellowship and an interventional cardiology fellowship also at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Harless is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Harless is also board certified in the interpretation of adult echocardiography by the American Society of Echocardiography. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the American Medical Association.

Harless, a native of Purvis, Miss., said his passion for medicine comes from his desire to make a difference in the quality of life of his patients.

“I am excited to return to Hattiesburg and to have the opportunity to provide care for my hometown community,” he said.