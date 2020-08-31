Pine Belt native joins Hattiesburg Clinic’s team of cardiologists

Adam C. Harless, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular.
At Heart & Vascular, Dr. Harless practices both non-invasive and invasive cardiology. His special practice interests include peripheral vascular disease, structural heart disease, and coronary artery disease.
Harless received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Harless completed a cardiology fellowship and an interventional cardiology fellowship also at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Harless is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Harless is also board certified in the interpretation of adult echocardiography by the American Society of Echocardiography. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the American Medical Association.
Harless, a native of Purvis, Miss., said his passion for medicine comes from his desire to make a difference in the quality of life of his patients.
“I am excited to return to Hattiesburg and to have the opportunity to provide care for my hometown community,” he said.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info