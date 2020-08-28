PRAM honors MSU students, employees with top state public relations awards

Mississippi State University spring graduate Marisa Laudadio is the 2020 Student of the Year for the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, joining other MSU students and professionals receiving high honors during the annual PRAM awards ceremony.

MSU students and employees received more than two dozen awards at the ceremony.

The PRAM Student of the Year Award, presented by CSpire, comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Laudadio is a political science and communication/public relations double-major from Walnut. She graduated in May as an MSU Stephen D. Lee Scholar, earning a 4.0 GPA for both of her bachelor’s degrees.

PRAM winners from Mississippi State University include:

Professional PRism Winners

Laura McPhail, Libby Havelin and Committee, National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center (NSPARC), “Data Summit 2019,” special event.

MSU Office of Public Affairs, “MSU 2019 Commercial,” audio and video.

Terri Hernandez, Lauren Lucas, Madeline Burdine and Peyton Neal, MSU Public Relations and Integrated Student Media Agency (PRISM)/Department of Communication, “PRISM Organization Identity Campaign,” graphics.

Terri Hernandez, Blake Williams and Angela Reives, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Mercedes-Benz of Tuscaloosa Social Media Campaign: ‘Who is MBT?’” social media management. This project also received the Best of Tier 3/Tactical Materials/Projects category award.

category award. Laura McPhail, NSPARC, “Women in Mississippi and East Africa Unite,” writing.

Dominique Lewis, NSPARC, “Nexus Article: Data and Technology Sparks Highly Skilled Future Workforce,” writing.

Student PRism Winners

Annie Price, NSPARC, “Creating the Portal to Kindergarten Readiness,” writing.

Tori Boatner, NSPARC, “Job Scout: Career Exploration App Article,” writing.

Professional Awards of Excellence

MSU Office of Public Affairs, “MSU Testimonial Video: Urita Agana,” audio and video.

Checky Herrington, MSU Office of Public Affairs, “We Ring True Landing Page Narratives,” writing.

Terri Hernandez, Carly Pippin, Charlotte Corr, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Center for Community-Engagement: 2019 Annual Publication,” advertising and publications.

Terri Hernandez, Marisa Laudadio, Amelia Henson, Leah Worley and Camille Stevenson, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Gender Impacts Lab Website Creation,” digital.

Tate Smith and Terri Hernandez, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “PRISM Logo Creation,” graphics.

Terri Hernandez, Bailey Sennett, Emily Stone and KaLeigh Walker, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Center for Community-Engaged Learning Social Media Campaign,” social media management.

Terri Hernandez, McKinsy Harris and Avery DeVaughn, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Mercedes-Benz of Tuscaloosa ‘Community Involvement’ Social Media Campaign,” social media management.

Femi Sobayo, NSPARC, “Data Summit 2019 Promotional Video,” audio and video.

Nathan Ansel and Femi Sobayo, NSPARC, “Data Summit 2019 Mobile App,” digital.

Sasha Steinberg, Office of Public Affairs, “The Concert King,” writing.

Student Awards of Excellence

Annie Price, Mariah Stevens and Tori Boatner, NSPARC, “#DS2019 Social Media Campaign,” student campaigns.

Tate Smith, Department of Communication, “Poppy Boutique,” collateral materials.

Mariah Stevens, NSPARC, “Data Summit: Expanding Data-Driven Conversations Across Multiple Industries,” writing.

Certificates of Merit

Leah Barbour, Michaela Parker, Zac Ashmore, Elizabeth North, Gina Daly and Philip Smith, MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications, “TCALP Recruitment,” marketing.

MSU Office of Public Affairs, “MSU Spring 2019 Alumnus Magazine,” advertising and publications.

Karen Brasher, David Ammon, Vanessa Beeson, Taylor Vollin, Dominique Belcher, Stephen Caples and Reagan Poston, MSU Agricultural and Natural Resources Marketing Team, “MAFES Discovers,” advertising and publications.

Janiece Pigg, Vanessa Beeson, Karen Brasher, David Ammon and Troy Weaver, MSU Agricultural and Natural Resources Marketing Team, “MAFES Sales Store Valentine’s Day Campaign,” social media management.

Emile Creel, Social Science Research Center, “SSRC 2019 Annual Report,” advertising and publications.

Laura McPhail, Dominique Lewis, Femi Sobayo, Tori Boatner, Annie Price and Mariah Stevens, NSPARC, “Nexus Fall 2019,” advertising and publications.

Terri Hernandez and Madeline Burdine, MSU PRISM/Department of Communication, “Children’s Foundation of Mississippi’s Website Creation,” digital.