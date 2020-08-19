Prather named CEO for Community Bank North Region

Barry Prather has recently been named Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s North Region. Prather has been a member of the Community Bank team for over 25 years. He has served in various roles throughout his career, most recently he served as Chief Lending Officer of the Birmingham Region. In his new role, Prather will be tasked with leading the daily operations of the banks North Region, which is comprised of 7 offices throughout North Mississippi and 1 office in Memphis, Tennessee. He will also serve as a member of the bank’s Board of Directors and Risk Management Committee.
A native of Baldwyn, MS, Prather graduated from Baldwyn High School then went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance in 1990 and a Master of Business Administration in 1994 from Mississippi College. He is a 1998 graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking and a 2002 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Prather has been a dedicated member of his community over his career, serving as a member of the board of directors for various organizations, as well as coaching youth sports. He is the proud father of two adult children, London and Brett.
