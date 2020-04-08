Reeves pushes back school for eight counties; issues statewide mask mandate

By ROSS REILY

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday a statewide mask mandate in addition to issuing an executive order delaying the start of some 7th-12th schools in hot spots. The state is also requiring masks in schools for teachers and students. We are also requiring masks at public gatherings statewide for two weeks—in a push to allow schools to safely reopen.

The counties in which public schools will be delayed are: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.

Schools are dealing with the the dilemma in different ways. Some have already gone back to classroom teaching in the past few days. Some are planning a mix of in-person and online classes. A few districts have said they will only have online classes for a while. And some are delaying the start of the school year by a few weeks, until early September.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: we cannot ignore the severe damage that extended school closures do to kids,” Reeves said. “I know that these days the public conversation favors noise over nuance — but this is nuanced.”

The Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a statement that it wants school openings in the state to be delayed until at least September, to see if coronavirus caseloads are clearly declining by then.

The Health Department said Tuesday that Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stand at 61,186 after reporting 1,074 newly identified cases with 42 new deaths reported.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.

After four consecutive days on falling numbers, cases rose back over 1,000 Tuesday but less than the 1,500 averages from the previous couple of weeks.

Also, hospitalizations are down a tick at 968 from the high of 989 on Sunday, but they are still up nearly 300 from just 20 days ago.

The verifiable single-day high for number of cases had been 1,775 on July 30 as all of the top 10 single-days high have come since July 16.

Also on Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an order limiting service at bars and nightclubs for one week to try to mitigate the spread COVID-19. Alcohol may not be sold at a bartop, but drinks may be served to people seated at tables.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.