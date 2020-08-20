Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc. and Corporate Benefits, Inc. announce merger

Ross & Yerger Insurance, Inc. and Corporate Benefits, Inc. are proud to announce that CBI CEO Jim King will join forces with Ross & Yerger’s Employee Benefits Division as a Senior Benefits Consultant. The merger further establishes Ross & Yerger as the area’s premier provider of Employee Benefit products, services and consulting.

As most employers will attest, the world of Employee Benefits continues to become more complex, calling for more and more expertise and consulting on a myriad of benefit and human resource topics. Dudley Wooley, Ross & Yerger’s CEO stated “Now is a perfect time to welcome Jim and his respected client base to our growing list of the southeast’s leading businesses. Jim’s tremendous level of expertise and experience combined with Ross & Yerger’s proven consulting, client management and resource support services will yield a superior value proposition for our current and future clients.”

According to Jim King, founder and CEO of CBI, “I am very excited with the merger with Ross & Yerger. I feel it is an extension of my mission to provide customers the best services and resources available. Merging with Ross & Yerger will allow me to offer my client base the latest technology available along with continued excellent service.”