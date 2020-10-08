Routine medical visits during pandemic require scrupulous precautions

By LYNN LOFTON

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and the number of cases tick up in Mississippi, it’s time to ask if people are avoiding routine medical visits and non-essential surgeries. Also, what precautions are being taken? The executive directors of two of the state’s health care associations and a leading ophthalmologist answer affirmatively.

Rainna Bahadur, M.D., with Eye Associates of the South in Biloxi, said, “My patients have been keeping their office visits. During the strict shutdown, we postponed any routine visits and only saw emergencies. In my line of work, an emergency can lead to a sight threatening situation, so we did see those. Presently, we are definitely seeing patients keep office visits. They are even thanking me for being open and taking care of them.”

The majority of hospitals have seen their surgical volume return to 80-85 percent of normal, according to Tim Moore, executive director of the Mississippi Hospital Association. “It’s important to remember that hospitals experience seasonal increases and decreases in patient volume every year,” he said. “Periodically during any given year, critical care beds may be in short supply, which requires coordination between the surgery staff and critical care staff to manage both the beds and surgery schedule. Hospitals are accustomed to managing beds, and this scenario has become more common in areas across the state due to increased COVID-19 admissions.”

Dr. Claude Brunson, executive director of the Mississippi State Medical Association, says people seem more comfortable with in-person visits now than they were a few months ago. “Our physicians have seen an increase in their clinics compared to the patient counts they were seeing at the onset of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.”

However, he adds that in recent weeks, with the increased number of COVID-19 cases, clinics are seeing more televisits. “For follow-up visits this is actually a great option for patients to avoid missing their regularly scheduled appointments and continue receiving their needed medical care,” he said.

Safety precautions —while always important— are being scrupulously maintained. Brunson says a lot of issues earlier stemmed from a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for clinics and smaller practices. “Much of that has been relieved due to increased manufacturing,” he said. “The Mississippi Legislature also passed funding allowing physicians to apply for assistance with the additional PPE, which should help offset some of those costs. However, with the surprising increase in cases over the last few weeks, there is a concern that we may find ourselves in a crunch again with PPE in the fall.”

Dr. Bahadur’s practice has spacing and a limited number of patients in the waiting room, or patients can wait in their cars if desired. “Also, we’re limiting who can come back with patients and in general following all the protocols of the CDC and state,” she said. “We all wore masks and had each patient wear them from the beginning of this pandemic.”

As for safety at hospitals, Moore says hospitals treat infectious diseases every day and safety precautions are a part of life in that setting. “Due to the rapid contagious nature of this virus, additional precaution is used to make our hospitals safe for patients and staff alike,” he said. “Precaution in the hospital goes much further than personal protective equipment and hand sanitization. Limiting traffic in hospitals is crucial.

“Hospitals and the State Department of Health have limited visitation and personal care givers allowed in the facility at one time. It’s difficult for family members to understand these restrictions if it’s end-of-life care or welcoming a new family member into the world.”

Moore stresses that these precautions are in place to protect patients, visitors, and staff. “COVID-19 patients are cared for in negative pressure rooms, specialty rooms with negative pressure air flow. Air is actually pulled out of the room and filtered, creating a safer environment.”

He says the most limiting resource hospitals face is trained professionals. “Many of our hospitals have implemented cross training programs to better prepare staff to work in multiple areas of the hospital, including critical care.”

At this time only facilities that have less than 10 percent capacity available to accept COVID-19 patients have restrictions on elective surgeries. “It’s important for everyone to understand what is included in elective surgeries for a hospital,” Moore points out. “Elective surgical cases are medical issues that need to be treated but are not life threatening at the time.

“These are cases that have progressed to the point of surgery and the time to have the procedure is elective or the choice of the patient. Many of these cases can become urgent if not treated in a reasonable time frame.”

Moore also says it’s important to remember that Mississippi has the worse health rankings in the country. “Because of the pandemic, hospitals have not and cannot stop providing care to patients with other medical needs. Mississippi hospitals continue to stand strong and ready to serve all in need across our state.”

Currently, Dr. Bahadur continues to perform cataract surgeries and other eye surgeries that do not require overnight hospitalization, as mandated by the state. “Some patients have put off cataract surgery because of the pandemic. I totally understand and don’t push them. Every patient has to do what they’re comfortable with during these uncertain times,” she said. “For those who need my help immediately, I’m here for them.”