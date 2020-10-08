St. John: Purple Parrot closing won’t stop Fondren project

By JACK WEATHERLY

The closing of the Purple Parrot Cafe in Hattiesburg “has absolutely nothing” to do with Robert St. John’s plans for the Fondren District in Jackson.

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic had something to do with both, St. John said.

The 32-year-old Purple Parrot, a fine-dining restaurant that has been awarded a number of Diamond ratings from AAA, held an extended farewell celebration ending Aug. 4 after its closing in March due to the onset of the virus.

Owner and chef St. John said the last farewell was more like a wake because of the celebration of many special days – wedding anniversaries, graduations and so on.

Next comes a Tex-Mex restaurant in the same space, St. John said in an interview.

Coronavirus restrictions squeezed all restaurants, which have thin profit margins, and fine-dining eateries have even narrower margins, St. John.

Not so with others, such as Tex-Mex.

And not so with Ed’s Burger Joint, which will be part of the $13 million project St. John announced in October 2019.

The plan had called for completion about a year later.

St. John said that he and his partners in the project, David Pharr and Jason Watkins, who own the property, hit the pause button, but expect to turn dirt this fall.

He said the idea is to build in stages.

In addition to Ed’s, whose eponym is in Hattiesburg, in its converted service station with rooftop bar, there will be a reimagined Capri Theatre with reclining seats, food service and a full bar, and Highball Lanes, for bowling, a full-service dining and a cocktail bar.

In all, about 30,000 square feet.

St. John said he has been working on the Tex-Mex concept for several years, and had planned it for another building, but now will use the former Purple Parrot space, and he expects the inside dining space to be complete by the end of September, and an outside bar area to follow.

The Parrot won’t entirely flee the cage. St. John will have a small space in the building to to have a pop-up private dining room with the same décor and food, except for three nights a month, when it will open to the public.

Also in the building on Hardy Street are the Mahogany Bar and Crescent City Grill.

“Before the pandemic we had six restaurants and

two bars, and, come November of this year, we’ll have five restaurants and two bars.”

The parent company that owns Crescent City Grill and Mahogany Bar, are doing fine.

The parent is New South Restaurant Group, of which St. John is sole owner, while he is sole owner or part owner of the limited liability companies.