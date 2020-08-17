Stein Mart to close most, maybe all, of its stores

Stein Mart Inc. on Wednesday announced that it and its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The filing stated that the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company expects to close a significant number, if not all, of its 281 stores, including six in Mississippi and will liquidate merchandise.

The company was founded in Greenville, Miss., in 1908.

It has stores in the following Mississippi cities: Biloxi, Jackson, Flowood, Greenville, Hattiesburg and Madison.

Hunt Hawkins, chief executive officer of Stein Mart, said in a prepared statement that “the combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the . . .pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business. The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale.”

The company said in a prepared statement: “We anticipate all stores will close by the fourth quarter. Our going-out-of-business sale is expected to begin in our stores Aug. 14 or 15, with closing dates varying by store.”