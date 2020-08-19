Sweetie Pie’s owner arrested in alleged murder-for-hire scheme

James Timothy “Tim” Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant in Jackson, has been arrested by the FBI and is being detained in the Madison County Detention Center for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in which his nephew was slain in 2016, according to WLBT News.

WLBT reports as follows, based on a complaint filed by the FBI on Aug. 11 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri.

“According to the complaint, Norman, Terica Ellis and others conspired to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for money.

“Federal authorities allege that in 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary.

“In the days leading up to Montgomery’s murder, Ellis told Montgomery that she was coming to St. Louis. On March 13, 2016, the day before Montgomery’s murder, Norman flew to St. Louis, Missouri from his home in Los Angeles.

“On March 14, 2016, Ellis and Norman communicated using temporary phones activated that day, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Missouri.

“Around 8:00 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’s phone location information places her in the area of the murder at time of the shooting.

“Immediately following Montgomery’s murder, Ellis placed a call to Norman, and then began travelling to Memphis, Tennessee. In the days after the murder, Ellis deposited over $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts.

On March 21, 2016, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance policy he had obtained on his nephew.

“Terica Ellis was also charged by complaint with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, resulting in death.”