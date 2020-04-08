Ting Yi joins Neel-Schaffer as Senior Transportation Engineer in Louisiana

Neel-Schaffer, Inc. has announced that Ting Yi, PhD, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Senior Transportation Engineer based in the firm’s Lafayette office.
Yi has more than 12 years of experience in Transportation Engineering and specializes in Travel Demand Modeling, Traffic Simulation, Traffic Operation and Transportation Data Analysis.
“We are extremely excited to have Ting join our Neel-Schaffer Transportation team,” said Jerry Trumps, Executive Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Southwest Region. “She brings a wealth of experience in macro and micro simulation modeling that will strengthen our already excellent transportation group.”
Yi holds two Civil Engineering degrees from Tongji University in China (Bachelor of Science and Master of Science) and earned a PhD in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University.
