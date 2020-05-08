TODD SMITH

As PR pros continue to innovate in a pandemic era, the industry is transforming to meet the needs of a changing public and evolving audiences.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the Logos Institute for Crisis Management & Executive Leadership has studied institutional responses to COVID-19, which has reinforced the need – now more than ever – for clarity of messaging in our communications.

The Public Relations Society of America has distilled this research into 12 best practices for crisis management in our new world:

Begin all communication, whether written or verbal, with a statement of values, beliefs, intent or motivation. Don’t dive directly into the facts. Audiences are far more likely to read, listen, understand or remember when the leader creates an emotional connection first, and that begins with the statement of values.

Show you care. Calibrate communication with empathy.

Be direct: Don’t use euphemisms. Euphemisms are confusing to audiences, especially when they are under stress. If an employee has died because of COVID-19, then say so.

Tell the truth: Avoid misleading half-truths. Remember that you’re in this for the long term. And eventually, you’ll need employees to continue to want to work for you, and customers to want to do business with you. If you know that layoffs are likely, and you’re asked whether there will be layoffs, then it may be tempting to say something true: “At this point there is no plan to lay people off.” This may be true, but the question was not about whether there is a plan but rather about whether there would be layoffs. A better response would be: “We haven’t made a final decision, and we will do whatever we can to protect employees, but layoffs are a possibility.”

Address all relevant dimensions of the crisis. These include public health, business crisis, economic crisis, information crisis, competence of government crisis, social crisis and mental health crisis. It may be tempting to stay in a single frame, say, a business crisis, but your stakeholders are experiencing all seven dimensions of the crisis.

Remember that expectations are dynamic. Yesterday’s expectations may not be helpful today. Calibrate against current expectations.

Communicate at multiple levels. Employees and other stakeholders need to hear from more than the CEO. At this point, it is better to over-communicate than to under-communicate.

Align on values; allow granular detail appropriate to each level. Whether it’s a CEO, EVP, VP, department head or project team leader, there should be alignment on the level of values, belief, intent or motive. But at each level, the focus should be appropriate to the level of the leader who is communicating the message.

Convey a positive attitude that balances urgency against the provoking of panic. Effective leaders keep the focus on the future, even while demonstrating urgency. But emotions are contagious. Leaders need to stop short of provoking panic.

Express emotion, vulnerability and humility. Arrogance makes empathy impossible, and empathy is what guides leaders and organizations through a crisis. Leaders are often reluctant to express emotion or vulnerability. But the most effective ones do.

Get good at being on TV. Whether they are recording a video for public consumption or conducting a meeting via Zoom or Skype or GoToMeeting, leaders need to learn how to best communicate through a video camera.

Remember, people are feeling very fragile. People are scared; they’re worried about their jobs and their friends and their families. People’s work lives and personal lives have been upended. And some people are being stigmatized. Now is a time that calls for kindness. Effective leaders care.

Ad Spending Predicted to Decline by 25%

The research firm Forrester predicted recently that advertising spending in the United States could decline by 25 percent this year and would not recover until 2023. For Twitter, advertising revenue fell 23 percent in the most recent quarter. Now the platform has said it is looking into subscriptions and other ways to make money that do not depend on ads.

The ad giant Omnicom Group said that revenue in its second quarter slumped nearly 25 percent and that the decline “is expected to continue for the remainder of the year.” Like many of its peers, it laid off 6,100 employees, shed more than 1 million square feet of space, froze hiring and implemented some pay cuts, according to The New York Times.

While the industry tightens, the ads it produces have become simpler and more practical. Campaigns are often produced quickly and on the cheap as companies have tried to adjust to the initial shock of lockdown, worldwide civil rights protests and the seesaw of reopenings that have sometimes been interrupted by new outbreaks.

More clients have asked that their ads be made by and feature a more diverse group of people, while also demanding more evidence that the ads are effective. Agencies have experimented with digital tools to help brands stay relevant, such as a “tension map” that analyzes online conversations around the country.

In 2020 and 2021, agencies will shed 52,000 jobs, according to Jay Pattisall, an analyst with Forrester. Half the jobs will not return, he predicted. Last week, the agency Wieden & Kennedy laid off 11 percent of its work force, citing “an impasse” with the pandemic. Havas, another large ad company that laid off employees, said that recovering “will undoubtedly take more time than hoped.”

But there are reasons for optimism. Dentsu, a major advertising holding company, has returned some agency employees to full shifts after moving them to reduced schedules. At the advertising and communications giant WPP, which has had more than 100,000 employees working from home for months, new business plunged early in the pandemic but has since recovered to early 2020 levels.

Broadcast Mic: Regis Philbin Was a TV Icon

Regis Philbin, who shared his life with us through the TV airwaves over coffee for years, has made his “final answer.”

The legendary broadcaster who helped fans across the nation strike it rich on the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” recently cashed it in at age 88.

But it was his immensely popular syndicated morning show with co-host Kathie Lee Gifford on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985 to 2000 and later with Kelly Ripa on “Live With Regis and Kelly” from 2001 until his 2011 retirement – that cemented him as a TV icon.

He began his entertainment career parking cars at a Los Angeles TV station, before logging more than 15,000 hours on the air, earning him recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most broadcast hours by a TV personality, a record previously held by Hugh Downs.

Philbin hosted the prime-time game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” briefly television’s most popular show at the turn of the century. ABC aired the family-friendly program as often as five times a week. It generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in its first two years – ABC had said it was one of the more profitable show in TV history – and helped make Philbin himself a millionaire many times over, according to the AP.

His iconic question to contestants, “Is that your final answer?” became a national tagline that will ring in our minds for years to come!

