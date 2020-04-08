UM named best in state for job placement

For the fourth year in a row, University of Mississippi students have been named the state’s best at finding employment and keeping it, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education compiled in a new ranking from Zippia.com.

The ranking takes into account 10 years’ worth of data on job placement rates by using the Department of Education’s “College Scorecard,” which is designed to help the public see “how well different schools are serving their students.” Zippia, a career expert website, compiled the data and created a ranking that shows the best college in each state for finding a job.

The data shows that after 10 years, 91 percent of Ole Miss graduates are still employed.

That’s not only the best percentage of all Mississippi schools, but it also tops a number of institutions across the country.

UM is one of only two Power 5 institutions on the list for 2020 – the other being Auburn University – that posted a placement rate of 91. Ole Miss was on the list last year with two other Power 5 schools: Auburn and Georgia Tech.

This is the fourth year Zippia has compiled the ranking, and the university has maintained the top ranking in the state all four years.