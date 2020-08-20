VOTER TECH — How will Mississippians cast their ballots in 2020?

Eligible voters in Mississippi cast their ballots using one of two methods: an electronic system, usually with a touchscreen, that records and stores their votes or by checking off their choices on paper ballots.

With growing concerns about hackers and cyberattacks, county election officials who oversee local voting are showing more interest in having a paper trail in case of any disruptions or challenges to an election outcome.

Secretary of State Michael Watson, whose office is the repository for Mississippi’s voting results, said the direct recording electronic systems have been in service since the early 2000s. Currently voters in several of the large counties are casting their votes on paper and entering their own ballot into a scanner to be recorded. He thinks more counties will adopt the new technology in the next year.

This year Watson’s office put out a request for proposals for new voting systems. When a group of circuit clerks and other election officials around the state saw the new technology, Watson said, he found a trend favoring paper ballot voting.

“I think this is interesting watching the conversation change back to paper ballot,” he said. After a national focus on cybersecurity, he said the message from local election officials was, “We want technology but we want a paper trail to go back and audit to show that the people who won actually did win and we can prove it.”

Watson said his hope is to get all the counties “on the same page” using similar voting equipment. The decision, though, is a local one. “The county decides which machines they’re using. We are the repository. On election day they pass all the results from the local level to us.”

Some Mississippi residents are eligible to vote absentee because of their age (65 or older), health, work demands, if they are away at school or in the U.S. Armed Services. Mississippi is one of eight states that don’t allow a fear of COVID-19 as an excuse to vote absentee. The ACLU and the Mississippi Center for Justice recently filed a lawsuit against the state over absentee voting excuses related to the pandemic.

The Mississippi Legislature did add two COVID-19 related excuses this year. You can vote absentee if you are under a physician-imposed quarantine or if you are the caretaker of someone quarantined. The Circuit Clerk or Municipal Clerk can determine eligibility to vote absentee.

Mississippi also is one of seven states with strict photo ID laws. Voters are required to have one form of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or student ID. “If you don’t have an ID and want one, we will provide one,” Watson said. “Voters can call the Voter ID hotline and our office will schedule a time to give them a ride to their Circuit Clerk’s Office.”

Watson said the ballot that Mississippi voters will receive for the Nov. 3 election will be an usually long one, topped by the presidential race and including races for the U.S. Senate and four congressional districts, the state Supreme Court, a medical marijuana initiative and a new state flag. There will also be a measure changing the way Mississippi voters elect their statewide officeholders.

According to Watson, Mississippi has 3.4 million voter records in the Statewide Election Management System, with 1.9 million active voters.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office has an Elections section with comprehensive information to prepare voters for the 2020 election.

Here are some important absentee voting deadlines

» Absentee voting for UOCAVA (military and overseas) voters will begin Saturday, Sept. 19.

» Absentee voting for all other absentee voters will begin on Monday, Sept. 21.

» The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Oct, 31 at 5 p.m.

» Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order for the vote to count.

– The Secretary of State’s Office