WEDNESDAY — Cases tick back up with more than 1,000 reported and 45 dead

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 69,374 after the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,081 newly identified cases on Wednesday.
While the total is more than in recent days, the trend continues to remain down. Last week’s totals and averages were the second consecutive week in which numbers have fallen. The trend for this week is still significantly down from the previous two weeks.
The verifiable single-day high for number of cases had been 1,775 on July 30 as all of the top 10 single-days high have come since July 16.
There have been 1,989 total deaths reported (45 new).
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 5,768, followed by Desoto County with 3,753, Harrison with 2,651, Madison County with 2,489, Jackson with 2,391, Rankin County with 2,322 and Jones County with 1,947.
Counties with the most deaths are Hinds with 121, Neshoba with 94, Lauderdale with 93, Madison with 72, Leflore with 68, Jones with 62, Forrest with 57, Monroe with 55 and Holmes with 49.
TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:
» Aug. 10-Aug. 16 — (Incomplete) Total cases 2,201/ Avg. per day 733
» Aug. 3-Aug. 9 — Total cases 6,620/ Avg. per day 945.7
» July 27-Aug. 2 — Total cases 8,249/ Avg. per day 1,178.4
» July 20-26 — Total cases 9,666/ Avg. per day 1,380.8
» July 13-19 — Total cases 6,351/ Avg. per day 907.3
» July 6-12 — Total cases 5,387/ Avg. per day 769.6
» June 29 – July 5 — Total cases 5,000/ Avg. per day 714.2
» June 22-28 — Total cases 3,934/ Avg. per day 562**
» June 15-21 — Total cases 2,442/ Avg. per day 348.8 (estimated based on daily average)
» June 8-14 — Total cases 2,246/ Avg. per day 320.8
» June 1-7 — Total cases 1,551/ Avg. per day 258.5 (incomplete info)
» May 25-31 — Total cases 2,249/ Avg. per day 321.3
» May 18-24 — Total cases 1,956/ Avg. per day 279.4
» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7
» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1
» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0
» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3
» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3
» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7
» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7
» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4
(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)
DEATHS BY WEEK:
» Aug. 10-16 — (Incomplete) Total deaths 94/ Avg. per day 31.3
» Aug. 3-9 — Total deaths 193/ Avg. per day 27.5
» July 27-Aug. 2 — Total deaths 208/ Avg. per day 29.7
» July 20-26 — Total deaths 141/ Avg. per day 20.1
» July 13-19 — Total deaths 108/ Avg. per day 15.4
» July 6-12 — Total deaths 138/ Avg. per day 19.7
» June 29 – July 5 — Total deaths 73/ Avg. per day 10.4
» June 22-28 — Total deaths 101/ Avg. per day 14.4
» June 15-21 — Total deaths 49/ Avg. per day 7 (incomplete info)
» June 8-14 — Total deaths 74/ Avg. per day 10.6
» June 1-7 — Total deaths 62/ Avg. per day 8.9 (incomplete info)
» May 25-31 — Total deaths 52/ Avg. per day 7.4
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
Aug. 12: 1,081
Aug. 11: 644
Aug. 10: 476
Aug. 9: 527
Aug. 8: 1,210
Aug. 7: 1,036
Aug. 6: 956
Aug. 5: 1,245
Aug. 4: 1,074
Aug. 3: 572
Aug. 2: 672
Aug. 1: 1,134
July 31: 1,168
July 30: 1,775
July 29: 1,505
July 28: 1,342
July 27: 653
July 26: 1,207
July 25: 1,434
July 24: 1,610
July 23: 982
July 22: 1,547
July 21: 1,635
July 20: 1,251
July 19: 792
July 18: 1,017
July 17: 1,032
July 16: 1,230
July 15: 1,025
July 14: 862
July 13: 393
July 12: 868
July 11: 797
July 10: 1,031
July 9: 703
July 8: 674
July 7: 957
July 6: 357
July 5: 226
July 4: 990
July 3: 914
July 2: 870
July 1: 653
June 30: 680
June 29: 675
June 28: 361
June 27: 465
June 26: 550
June 25: 1,092
June 24: 526
June 23: 611
June 18-22 — 1,646
June 17: 489
June 16: 353
June 15: 283
June 14: 168
June 13: 257
June 11-12: 608
June 10: 374
June 9: 341
June 8: 498
June 7: 236
June 6: 265
June 5: No info
June 4: 238
June 3: 302
June 2: 259
June 1: 251
May 31: 272
May 30: 439
May 29: 418
May 28: 328
May 27: 313
May 26: 273
May 25: 206
May 24: 247
May 23: 381
May 22: 402
May 21: 255
May 20: 263
May 19: 272
May 18: 136
May 17: 173
May 16: 322
May 15: 318
May 14: 393
May 13: 182
May 12: 234
May 11: 173
May 10: 123
May 9: 288
May 8: 404
May 7: 262
May 6: 217
May 5: 330
May 4: 327
May 3: 109
May 2: 229
May 1: 397
April 30: 246
April 29: 227
April 28: 248
April 27: 183
April 26: 193
April 25: 284
April 24: 281
April 23: 259
April 22: 178
April 21: 204
April 20: 238
April 19: 300
April 18: 181
April 17: 169
April 16: 264
April 15: 273
April 14: 145
April 13: 161
April 12: 139
April 11: 173
April 10: 209
April 9: 257
April 8: 88
April 7: 177
April 6: 100
April 5: 183
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
TOP 10 DAYS OF REPORTED CASES:
» July 30 — 1,775
» July 21 — 1,635
» July 24 — 1,610
» July 22 — 1,547
» July 29 — 1,505
» July 25 — 1,434
» July 27 — 1,342
» July 20 — 1,251
» August 5 — 1,245
» July 16 — 1,230
