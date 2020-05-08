WEDNESDAY — COVID cases ninth highest since virus struck state

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 63,444 after the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,245 newly identified cases on Wednesday.

Officials continue to look for an easing in climbing cases and the last five days had seen fewer than 1,200 cases each day. However, today’s 1,245 cases was the ninth highest (see chart below) since the pandemic officially hit Mississippi in March.

One cause for optimism, though, lies in hospitalizations which stood at 963 as of Monday, the last day that number was updated by MDH. That number represents a bit of a dip from the single-day high of 989 on July 31.

The verifiable single-day high for number of cases had been 1,775 on July 30 as all of the top 10 single-days high have come since July 16.

There have been 1,804 total deaths reported (51 new, of which 19 occurred between July 11 and July 29).

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 5,416, followed by Desoto County with 3,472, Madison County with 2,363, Harrison with 2,287, Rankin County with 2,202, Jackson with 2,156 and Jones County with 1,828.

Counties with the most deaths are Hinds with 112, Lauderdale with 90, Neshoba with 90, Leflore with 61, Madison with 60, Jones with 57, Forrest with 55, Monroe with 51 and Holmes with 48.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» Aug. 3-Aug. 9 — (Incomplete) Total cases 2,891/ Avg. per day 963.6

» July 27-Aug. 2 — Total cases 8,249/ Avg. per day 1,178.4

» July 20-26 — Total cases 9,666/ Avg. per day 1,380.8

» July 13-19 — Total cases 6,351/ Avg. per day 907.3

» July 6-12 — Total cases 5,387/ Avg. per day 769.6

» June 29 – July 5 — Total cases 5,000/ Avg. per day 714.2

» June 22-28 — Total cases 3,934/ Avg. per day 562**

» June 15-21 — Total cases 2,442/ Avg. per day 348.8 (estimated based on daily average)

» June 8-14 — Total cases 2,246/ Avg. per day 320.8

» June 1-7 — Total cases 1,551/ Avg. per day 258.5 (incomplete info)

» May 25-31 — Total cases 2,249/ Avg. per day 321.3

» May 18-24 — Total cases 1,956/ Avg. per day 279.4

» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)

DEATHS BY WEEK:

» Aug. 3-Aug. 9 — Total deaths 101/ Avg. per day 33.6

» July 27-Aug. 2 — Total deaths 208/ Avg. per day 29.7

» July 20-26 — Total deaths 141/ Avg. per day 20.1

» July 13-19 — Total deaths 108/ Avg. per day 15.4

» July 6-12 — Total deaths 138/ Avg. per day 19.7

» June 29 – July 5 — Total deaths 73/ Avg. per day 10.4

» June 22-28 — Total deaths 101/ Avg. per day 14.4

» June 15-21 — Total deaths 49/ Avg. per day 7 (incomplete info)

» June 8-14 — Total deaths 74/ Avg. per day 10.6

» June 1-7 — Total deaths 62/ Avg. per day 8.9 (incomplete info)

» May 25-31 — Total deaths 52/ Avg. per day 7.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

Aug. 5: 1,245

Aug. 4: 1,074

Aug. 3: 572

Aug. 2: 672

Aug. 1: 1,134

July 31: 1,168

July 30: 1,775

July 29: 1,505

July 28: 1,342

July 27: 653

July 26: 1,207

July 25: 1,434

July 24: 1,610

July 23: 982

July 22: 1,547

July 21: 1,635

July 20: 1,251

July 19: 792

July 18: 1,017

July 17: 1,032

July 16: 1,230

July 15: 1,025

July 14: 862

July 13: 393

July 12: 868

July 11: 797

July 10: 1,031

July 9: 703

July 8: 674

July 7: 957

July 6: 357

July 5: 226

July 4: 990

July 3: 914

July 2: 870

July 1: 653

June 30: 680

June 29: 675

June 28: 361

June 27: 465

June 26: 550

June 25: 1,092

June 24: 526

June 23: 611

June 18-22 — 1,646

June 17: 489

June 16: 353

June 15: 283

June 14: 168

June 13: 257

June 11-12: 608

June 10: 374

June 9: 341

June 8: 498

June 7: 236

June 6: 265

June 5: No info

June 4: 238

June 3: 302

June 2: 259

June 1: 251

May 31: 272

May 30: 439

May 29: 418

May 28: 328

May 27: 313

May 26: 273

May 25: 206

May 24: 247

May 23: 381

May 22: 402

May 21: 255

May 20: 263

May 19: 272

May 18: 136

May 17: 173

May 16: 322

May 15: 318

May 14: 393

May 13: 182

May 12: 234

May 11: 173

May 10: 123

May 9: 288

May 8: 404

May 7: 262

May 6: 217

May 5: 330

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3

TOP 10 DAYS OF REPORTED CASES:

» July 30 — 1,775

» July 21 — 1,635

» July 24 — 1,610

» July 22 — 1,547

» July 29 — 1,505

» July 25 — 1,434

» July 27 — 1,342

» July 20 — 1,251

» August 5 — 1,245

» July 16 — 1,230