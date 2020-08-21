WILD AND CRAZY — With this market atmosphere, there are no guarantees

By LYNN LOFTON

For investors and those following the stock market, 2020 might be described as a wild and crazy ride. It’s down; it’s up. What’s fueling this ride and can it last? Some of the state’s financial advisors point to federal stimulus funds and the optimism that the virus will be controlled as important factors.

Hancock Whitney Chief Investment Officer David Lundgren said, “The market recovery since March 23has been incredibly impressive and also befuddling for many investors given that U.S. economic growth in the second quarter will likely be the largest economic contraction for the U.S. economy since WWII.”

He believes there are several contributing factors that have fueled this rally. “The Federal Reserve, as well as Central Banks across the globe, have done ‘whatever it takes’ to provide liquidity and stabilize financial markets. Congress’ passage of the CARES Act provided many businesses and individuals much needed support when much of the country was locked down,” he said. “Additional legislation totaling approximately $700 billion was also passed this year that targeted more support for businesses, schools, municipalities, medical supplies, and health care facilities. Also, businesses reopening and COVID-19 vaccine and effective treatment optimism helped.”

Suzie P. Sawyer, managing director and investment advisor representative with Trinity Investment Services in Gulfport, notes that the market is constantly changing and there are no guarantees. “One of the things that has been extremely difficult in the market this year has been the speed and velocity of the market correction and subsequent recovery,” she said. “To put the speed of this pullback into perspective—it took the market just 22 days to fall -20 percent from the February 19 peak. That was the fastest correction of -20 percent that we have ever seen (excluding the 1930s).

“In 2008, it took none months for the market to correct -20 percent off the October 2007 high. In 2002, it took six months to hit -20 percent down. As quick as the move down was off the February peak, the rally back has been equally as intense.”

Sawyer adds that it’s not the common bottoming process for the market. “For example, in the 2002 and 2008/2009 bottom, there was quite a bit of back and forth, as those bottoms were more of a process rather than an event.”

Lundgren tackles the question of whether or not the recovery can last. “In the very long term, we believe the outlook is clearer, and the economy will recover and prosper, and in turn, stock investors will likely be rewarded.

“The short term is a different, much more complex question to answer as the market has many more challenges to contend with than usual. Additionally, while there is optimism regarding a vaccine, many questions loom regarding its effectiveness and the ability to produce and apply hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine just in the U.S. Alone. Any setback on this front could be detrimental to markets.

“A rise in virus cases and an additional lockdown in the fall/winter season would again provide a significant challenge to the market continuing to rally. Discipline and patience have never been more important.”

Scott Reed of Hardy Reed Investments in Tupelo says there’s a prevailing attitude that we’ll get out of this pandemic and be okay. “Technically, we’re in a bull market but it doesn’t feel that way because we went down so much in March,” he said. “There’s nothing to fix in the economy at this time; we have to fix the virus. It’s medical, not economic, and how deep the hole is to climb out of it depends on how we manage it.”

Reed, who’s been in the financial services business 35 years, says most portfolios are down five to 10 percent. “There’s a ton of risk having money in the market if you will need it this year. The worst case: you need money while the market is down; that affects the money you would make back,” he said. “People expect us to have answers by the end of the first quarter of next year.”

Matt Ballew of Ballew Wealth Management in Jackson said, “Many investors assume the economy is strong if the stock market is rising. However, if you dig a little deeper, you will find that earnings at the corporate level—not per share—have not made much improvement since 2012. The Fed stimulus, deficit spending and a tax cut in 2018 have been the main support for stock prices along with $500 billion (+/-) per year in stock buybacks for the last six years, reducing outstanding shares and raising earnings per share with no increase in earnings at the corporate level.”

Ballew goes on to say that in truth, economic growth has been anemic by historical standards and well below the growth rates of the ever increasing debt. “Also, the valuation metrics of the U.S. stock market are at an extreme and suggest future returns will be disappointing.

“Then, finally, the ever increasing debt is becoming a larger and larger drag on the economy, meaning we can’t outgrow it; and, ultimately, in these circumstances (which are global), governments take the easy way out—destroy the currency and inflate the debt away over time.”

He predicts that stagflation or outright inflation is in our future. “The best values currently are commodities on a relative and absolute basis. Many commodities are at 40–50 year lows and they don’t go to zero. Companies providing energy, materials, industrial metals, food, clothing, and shelter all come to mind as better opportunities.”

Ballew adds that in general, small investors can do as well as large investors in the public markets although small investors are not usually in a position to take advantage of private placements or non-public securities.