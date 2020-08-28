Worley named loan officer for Community Bank

Britney Worley has recently been named Loan Officer. A native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Worley recently served as Lending Assistant and has been in banking for nine years, all of which have been served at Community Bank. In her new role, Worley will focus on managing and growing a portfolio of loans and deposits.

Active in her community, Worley serves as Ambassador for the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, member of Junior Auxiliary of Desoto County and member of Business Network International.

She is married to Thomas, together they have two sons, Dax and Tyce.