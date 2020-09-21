21 Bradley Attorneys in Jackson listed in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 21 of the firm’s Jackson attorneys are included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Firmwide, 265 attorneys at Bradley are listed by Best Lawyers, and 37 attorneys are listed as Ones to Watch.
In addition, three Jackson attorneys are named “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers. In each metropolitan area, only a single attorney in each legal practice area is designated as the “Lawyer of the Year.”
The Best Lawyers in America®, which is now in its 27th year, is one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications in the country. The inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes attorneys who have been in practice for less than 10 years and exhibit outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.
“We are proud of all our attorneys who are listed in this year’s edition of Best Lawyers as among the top attorneys in the nation,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “This recognition is an impressive testament to the legal knowledge and excellent client service to which our attorneys are committed.”
Attorneys are selected for Best Lawyers through extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2021 edition is based on more than 7.8 million evaluations and recognizes more than 60,000 attorneys in 145 practice areas.
Following are Bradley’s Jackson attorneys selected by Best Lawyers as “Lawyer of the Year,” as well as their recognized practice areas:
- Roy D. Campbell III was named Litigation – Insurance “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.
- W. Rodney Clement was named Real Estate Law “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Corporate Law and Land Use and Zoning Law.
- J. William Manuel was named Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental and Litigation – Labor and Employment.
The other Jackson attorneys listed as 2021 Best Lawyers are:
- Simon Turner Bailey (Commercial Litigation)
- Michael J. Bentley (Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning)
- Jeffrey R. Blackwood (Commercial Litigation)
- Lindy D. Brown (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- David W. Clark (Commercial Litigation)
- Margaret Oertling Cupples (Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- W. Wayne Drinkwater (Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.)
- Jason Fortenberry (Commercial Litigation, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Real Estate)
- Ralph B. Germany Jr. (Construction Law)
- Mary Clay W. Morgan (Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- Dinetia M. Newman (Health Care Law)
- Alan W. Perry (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Real Estate)
- William R. Purdy (Construction Law)
- Alex Purvis (Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- Joseph J. Stroble (Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- Stephen L. Thomas (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)
- Stephen M. Wilson (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law)
Following is the Jackson attorney selected by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, as well as her recognized practice areas:
- Erin D. Saltaformaggio (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities)
