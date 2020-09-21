21 Bradley Attorneys in Jackson listed in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 21 of the firm’s Jackson attorneys are included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Firmwide, 265 attorneys at Bradley are listed by Best Lawyers, and 37 attorneys are listed as Ones to Watch.

In addition, three Jackson attorneys are named “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers. In each metropolitan area, only a single attorney in each legal practice area is designated as the “Lawyer of the Year.”

The Best Lawyers in America®, which is now in its 27th year, is one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications in the country. The inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes attorneys who have been in practice for less than 10 years and exhibit outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.

“We are proud of all our attorneys who are listed in this year’s edition of Best Lawyers as among the top attorneys in the nation,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “This recognition is an impressive testament to the legal knowledge and excellent client service to which our attorneys are committed.”

Attorneys are selected for Best Lawyers through extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2021 edition is based on more than 7.8 million evaluations and recognizes more than 60,000 attorneys in 145 practice areas.

