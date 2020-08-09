Aldred joins Hattiesburg Clinic

L. Wesley Aldred, MD, FACP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine and Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine.

At Pulmonary Medicine, Aldred provides diagnosis and treatment of respiratory illnesses. At Critical Care Medicine, he provides care to patients who are in need of life support or other intensive medical care.

Aldred received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. At UMMC, he completed an internship and residency in internal medicine, as well as a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care.

Aldred is board certified in both internal medicine and pulmonology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board eligible in critical care medicine. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, American Thoracic Society, and a Fellow in the American College of Physicians.