Aldred joins Hattiesburg Clinic

L. Wesley Aldred, MD, FACP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine and Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine.
At Pulmonary Medicine, Aldred provides diagnosis and treatment of respiratory illnesses. At Critical Care Medicine, he provides care to patients who are in need of life support or other intensive medical care.
Aldred received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. At UMMC, he completed an internship and residency in internal medicine, as well as a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care.
Aldred is board certified in both internal medicine and pulmonology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board eligible in critical care medicine. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, American Thoracic Society, and a Fellow in the American College of Physicians.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info