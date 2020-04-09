Apartments start leasing in NorthRidge development of Jackson

By JACK WEATHERLY

Renee Ainsworth conducted a tour of the nearly complete Tapestry Northridge luxury apartment complex in northeast Jackson.

The 14.4-acre, 220-unit development will start move-ins in about a month, said Ainsworth, property manager for Arlington Properties of Birmingham, the builder.

Seven units have already been leased and 98 people are on the waiting list, she said on Wednesday.

The milestone has been achieved four years after the city of Jackson approved the plans for the overall redevelopment of the 152 acres of what had been the Colonial Country Club. It was initially called Colonial Highlands.

The overall plan calls for 660, primarily free-standing residences, – along with a retail center, including a grocery. The project’s initial price was put at $250 mllion.

Dave Ellis, executive vice president of development for Arlington Properties, said in a release last year: “This is an iconic area of Jackson in need of more luxury apartments that appeal to professionals who desire upscale suburban living.”

The overall project got city Planning Board approval in February 2016 and the City Council stamp of approval two months later as a traditional neighborhood, a change from from special use, which is reserved for golf course, parks, churches and other community assets.

The initial effort by the developers in early 2015 to move forward with a plan was a cause for bad blood and suspicion.

The developers sought to have the city change its zoning code to allow mixed-use development on land zoned for special use, such as parks, hospitals, churches and golf courses. That would have allowed commercial development in those lands without public hearings.

But at a showdown at City Hall with an angry standing-room-only crowd of residents convinced the council members that was not a good idea to pursue. The developers dropped that approach.

The 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, which opened a week ago, features a cyber cafe, mailroom and parcel pending space, in addition to a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness area, a saltwater pool and covered grilling area.

Apartments and starting prices are as follows: 84 one-bedrooms, 821 square feet, $1,140; 112 two-bedrooms, two bath, 1,108 square feet, $1,375; and 24 three-bedrooms, two bath, 1,331 square feet, $1,725.

Valet trash pickup at each unit Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. till 9 p.m. is offered at $30 a month. There will be no dumpster on premises, but there will be a compactor.

Each of the 10, 22-apartment buildings has six garages available at $150 a month.

Amenities including a dog park with “pet agility equipment, and a “spa” for washing a pet.

There is a one-time $400 pet fee, with $100 for each additional pet, maximum of three. Pet rent is $15 per month per pet. Breeds that are considered aggressive, such as pitbulls and rottweilers, will not be allowed.

There is a free car-wash facility.