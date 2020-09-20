BILL CRAWFORD — Broken promises, record deficits, and surging debt

Well, if COVID-19 hadn’t come along the “greatest economy ever” would be well on its way to keeping President Donald Trump’s promise to balance the budget and eliminate the national debt.

No, budget deficits and the national debt have increased every year since he took office.

What?

The year before Trump took office in 2016 the deficit was $585 billion and total debt was $19.6 trillion. After Trump’s first year, 2017, the deficit grew to $666 billion and debt hit $20.2 trillion. In 2018 and 2019 the deficits increased to $779 billion and $984 billion and debt increased to $21.5 trillion and $22.8 trillion respectively. Then, for the first six months of this fiscal year before COVID, the deficit reached $691 billion and debt topped $23 trillion. The deficit was on track to hit $1.2 trillion by year-end and the surpass $24 trillion.

Well, Trump was doing better than Obama.

No, Trump more than doubled Obama’s biggest deficit.

What?

When President Barack Obama took office in 2009 as the response to the Great Recession kicked in, his first budget deficit set a new record at $1.4 trillion. It was in the middle of Trump’s fourth year that COVID started and added trillions to the 2020 deficit. Already over $3 trillion, the projection for year end is a new record deficit record of $3.7 trillion, more than double Obama’s highest deficit.

In Obama’s second year, still fighting the recession, the deficit fell only slightly to $1.3 trillion. COVID and recession related impacts plus embedded spending are expected to keep the deficit above $2 trillion next year and head total debt toward the $30 trillion level by the next election.

Well that’s crisis stuff. Trump and Republicans have managed deficits better than Obama and Democrats.

No, recent budget trends under Obama and Democrats were better.

What?

Under Obama deficits moved lower, from the $1.4 trillion high in his first year to the $585 billion in his last year. Under Trump deficits have moved higher each year with an all-time high this year. Under President Bill Clinton, deficits turned to surpluses his last three years. Under President George W. Bush the first year was a surplus followed by deficits, the last of which set a then record of $459 billion.

Well, how did Trump in 2016 think he could end deficits and wipe out $20 trillion in debt? He said he would boost annual economic growth to 6% to generate higher tax revenues and couple that with slower spending growth. Together, these would provide growing annual surpluses to reduce debt.

Despite massive tax cuts, historically low interest rates, a Federal Reserve printing money like mad, and annual budget deficits, Trump could only deliver 2.5% average economic growth over his first three years. (Average tax revenues grew 1.9% while average spending grew 4.6%.) The COVID recession will cause a contraction of about 5.6% this year, pushing Trump’s four-year average down below 1%.

A balanced budget and debt reduction had already become broken promises before COVID. Now, Trump’s spending and debt record with COVID may be worse than Obama’s with the Great Recession.

“A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children” – Philippians 13:22.

