BILL LaFORGE —Campus governance in U.S. Universities and Colleges

Alumni Relations/Affairs

While not directly involved with the main thrust of a university’s mis- sion – i.e. instruction, research, and student development – the alumni affairs function on a campus plays an important role in keeping graduates of the institution connected to their alma mater and knowledgeable about campus affairs, even if from afar. A university director of alumni relations/ affairs and his/her staff are the liaisons between the university and alumni, and those relationships are valuable to the institution from a perspective of support (financial, volunteer, and program), reputation, pride, and other forms of engagement, such as recommending students for admission and sponsoring alumni-based social events. To some extent, alumni association boards, chapters, and even individuals are given the opportunity to provide input on general university matters, at least in the form of opinions or advice to the university administration. In most cases, they also self-govern with respect to the organization, structure, and activities of the alumni association itself. Shared authority is not highly prevalent in the context of alumni relations, but it does exist to some degree, especially in the form of a voice from an important constituency of the institution.

University Foundation/Fundraising and Donors

All U.S. institutions of higher learning engage in fundraising from a wide variety of sources, including alumni, government grants, business- es, private foundations, and friends of the university. This enterprise is typically conducted by university officials, per se, in the case of private universities in some cases, or, in the case of public universities, by a separate, private foundation established for the sole purpose of raising private funds for the university in support of its mission. In the case of private foundations, a separate board of directors or trustees essentially governs the foundation and its activities, usually in conjunction with the university’s advancement functions.

Foundation board members can be drawn from the ranks of alumni, local businesses, political leaders, university friends, and donors. These individuals are usually high profile, successful professionals who volunteer to serve the foundation as a civic and educational duty. While usually preoccupied with the major challenge of raising funds for the university, these individuals carry a high level of credibility and respect in university circles, and their opinions and advice matter to the university leadership. Donors to a university, especially major gift donors, also may engage in a more direct way with the university in ways such as directing the use of funds given for student scholarships, research, or any number of university functions that may be designated to receive financial support from the donor. In these ways, however tangential or minimal, foundation boards and financial donors join in the exercise of shared governance on many campuses.