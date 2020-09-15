Daniel Saliba Joins Neel-Schaffer as Water Resources Engineer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Daniel Saliba, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Water Resources Engineer based in the firm’s Atlanta office.

Saliba has nearly 10 years of experience in Environmental and Water Resources Engineering, including three years with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. In his most recent consulting position, Saliba gained extensive experience in developing HEC-RAS hydraulic models for steady and unsteady analysis, developing comprehensive watershed hydrology with HEC-HMS, creating 2D hydraulic models in urban areas, and performing floodplain analyses and mapping for coastal counties in Alabama.

“We are extremely excited to grow our capabilities in Georgia with the addition of Daniel to the Neel-Schaffer Water Resources team,” said Mike Phillips, PE, the firm’s East Region Water Resources Manager. “Daniel brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of Water Resources that will benefit not only the East Region, but also the company as a whole.”

Saliba is a Registered Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.