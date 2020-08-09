Delta Regional Medical Center is now Delta Health System

Scott Christensen, Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) Chief Executive Officer, has announced that the DRMC Board of Directors adopted a resolution officially renaming Delta Regional Medical Center and its affiliated clinics and medical specialty services to Delta Health System. The name change comes after several years of strategic due diligence by the hospital leadership.

“In the last few years, we have seen Delta-area hospitals close, physicians age out, patient outmigration, and continued challenges related to healthcare access,” said Christensen. “As the largest medical provider in the Mississippi and Arkansas Delta and one of the largest employers, we feel it’s our responsibility to take a leadership role in addressing these challenges, working strategically and collaboratively to sustain healthcare and keep it viable in our local communities. Our intent is to go beyond just treating the sick. This name change better reflects that strategy.”

According to Christensen, some of the initiatives to combat physician attrition and rural healthcare access have already begun. This summer, the first-ever Mississippi Delta Family Medicine Residency program launched with seven family medicine residents. Within three years, there will be 24 family medical doctors completing their residency in the Delta. Research shows that typically 60% of medical residents will choose to continue their practice in the area where they did their residency.