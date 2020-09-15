Directors Allen, Boykin and Hall Re-elected to Southern AgCredit board

Stockholders of Southern AgCredit recently re-elected Reggie Allen of Brookhaven, Lonnie “Gene” Boykin of Rolling Fork, and Thomas C. “T.C.” Hall of Gloster, La., to the lending cooperative’s board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term.
Allen, a timber and cattle farmer, was first elected to the board in 2013.
Boykin, a timber, soybean and corn farmer, was first elected to the board in 2014.
Hall is a timber and cattle farmer. He is former board chairman of Louisiana AgCredit, which merged with Southern AgCredit in 2010.
The other members of the board are Scott Bell of Lena; John “Van” Bennett of Spearsville, La.; Steve Dockens of Ocean Springs; Allen Eubanks of Lucedale; Larry W. Killebrew of Lexington; Kevin Rhodes of Pelahatchie; and Linda Staniszewski of Hattiesburg.
