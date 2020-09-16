Dunn joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Andrew Dunn, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pathology.

Dunn provides clinicians with feedback on medical diagnostics, assists in categorizing diseases, and monitors for disease associations. He has special interests in gastrointestinal and liver pathology as well as dermatopathology.

Dunn received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. He completed his internship and residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. He completed a fellowship in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary pathology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, N.Y., as well as a fellowship in dermatopathology at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

Dunn is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology and is a member of the College of American Pathologists, United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, and the American Society of Dermatopathology.