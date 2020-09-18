Forman Watkins welcomes new associate to Jackson office

Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP has announced the addition of Molly McNair to its Jackson office.

McNair enjoys being a lawyer because it is a job that makes her a life-long learner. She believes that every task set before her is a gift and an opportunity to strive for excellence, which makes her a faithful advocate for her clients. With the ability to step away from the minute details and see the big picture, McNair uses her efficiency and focus skills to help her clients navigate the legal system with confidence. Molly believes that a lawyer should be a subject matter expert in every case, so her clients can always expect her to be thoughtful about her decisions and creative with her solutions. Finally, as an animal-lover and family-woman, McNair is passionate and tenacious, and her clients can feel secure as she fights to represent their interests using knowledge, compassion, and purpose.

McNair graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College School of Law where she was Editor-in-Chief for the Mississippi College Law Review, a recipient of the Hearin Full Tuition Scholarship, Senator of the Law Student Bar Association, and a recipient of the Best Paper Award in Civil Procedure I, Torts II, Evidence, Property, Trial Practice, Civil Rights, Ethics, and Constitutional Law Seminar. Prior to joining FormanWatkins, McNair was an Extern to Justice Josiah D. Coleman in the Mississippi Supreme Court, an Extern to Chief District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable Michael T. Parker in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.