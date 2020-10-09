Franklin joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Adam N. Franklin, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Franklin provides services encompassing plastic and reconstructive surgery including aesthetic and reconstructive procedures on the head, neck, chest, abdomen, and extremities. He has special practice interests in facial cosmetic surgery, breast reduction and body contouring.

Dr. Franklin received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. He completed his internship and residency in general surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. He completed his fellowship at Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Dr. Franklin is board certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery and is board eligible in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

“I love having the ability not only to get to know my patients by forming long-lasting relationships but to be able to use my talents to impact their lives for the better,” said Dr. Franklin.