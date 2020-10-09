Franklin joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Adam N. Franklin, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Plastic Surgery.
Dr. Franklin provides services encompassing plastic and reconstructive surgery including aesthetic and reconstructive procedures on the head, neck, chest, abdomen, and extremities. He has special practice interests in facial cosmetic surgery, breast reduction and body contouring.
Dr. Franklin received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. He completed his internship and residency in general surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. He completed his fellowship at Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Dr. Franklin is board certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery and is board eligible in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.
“I love having the ability not only to get to know my patients by forming long-lasting relationships but to be able to use my talents to impact their lives for the better,” said Dr. Franklin.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info