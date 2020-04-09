General Atomics investing $39.5 million, creating 125 jobs

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is increasing its manufacturing capacity in Shannon to accommodate the addition of three national security components/technologies manufacturing projects for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The project is a $39.5 million corporate investment and will create 125 jobs.

General Atomics currently has 300 employees in Lee County. The company plans to fill the 125 new jobs by 2025.

General Atomics’ expansion, the 12th in 15 years in Lee County, includes the addition of 100,000 square feet of highly specialized manufacturing capabilities dedicated to supporting critical department programs.

“Since 2005, General Atomics has been at the forefront of manufacturing some of the most technologically advanced components for the U.S. Navy and other military installations,” Mississippi Development Authority Interim Director John Rounsaville said in a release. “By continually investing in its Lee County operations and creating high-skilled jobs for the region’s workers, General Atomics contributes significantly to the growth of Northeast Mississippi’s economy and the region’s communities,”

The MDA is contributing $1.75 million grant for installation of cranes and $450,000 for work-force training. Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority are also providing assistance.

“General Atomics, one of the world’s most innovative companies, continues to expand in Lee County, now 12 times since 2005, and it’s because of the people in our workforce,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Tommie Lee Ivy.