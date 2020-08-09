Grayson joins Community Bank

Brad Grayson has recently joined Community Bank’s Pascagoula office as Vice President. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Grayson has been in the banking industry for seven years. In his new role, Grayson will be developing, maintaining and growing banking relationships throughout the Mississippi coast.

Grayson is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Managerial Finance. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

Active in his community, Grayson serves with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.

He is married to Alyson, together they have two children, McKinley and Charlie.