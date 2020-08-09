Grissom joins Hattiesburg Clinic Purvis Family Practice Clinic

Bruce W. Grissom, Jr., DO, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Purvis Family Practice Clinic.
Grissom provides care for patients of all ages with different chronic and acute medical conditions. He has a special practice interest in osteopathic medicine.
Grissom received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss. He completed his residency in family medicine at Bluefield Regional Medical Center in Bluefield, W.Va.
Grissom is board eligible in family medicine by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. He is a member of the American Association of Family Physicians and American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
“I am from the Pine Belt and am very excited to return. I worked in the medical field for many years in this area, with the eventual goal to be a physician in this community,” said Grissom.
