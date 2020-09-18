Hancock Whitney names Schloegel as Hattiesburg market president

Hancock Whitney has named Michael Schloegel, one of South Mississippi’s most accomplished young bankers, as Hattiesburg Market President.

Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston said Schloegel’s appointment reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to people and communities across the Pine Belt in Hancock Whitney’s home state.

“Hancock Whitney was born and remains based in South Mississippi. Michael Schloegel is a born-and-raised South Mississippian whose family has been an integral part of the Hancock Whitney organization for more than 60 years,” said Hairston. “I’ve known Michael most of his life and have watched him establish himself as a recognized leader in our state’s banking arena—including serving as president of Mississippi Young Bankers—and in our communities. We believe he is a natural fit as market president in a region so important to Hancock Whitney, and his promotion represents our ongoing commitment to investing significantly in the market.”

Schloegel joined Hancock Whitney 22 years ago and was previously the commercial banking senior vice president directly responsible to company executives for the management, retention, and expansion of existing middle market business banking relationships. As Hattiesburg Market President, Schloegel will guide Hancock Whitney’s Pine Belt banking teams in initiatives that foster client success, community engagement, and economic growth in greater Hattiesburg.

“Michael Schloegel is an advocate for the Hancock Whitney tradition of 5-star service that has helped clients grow and protect their hard-earned assets and sustained us as a long-standing partner for South Mississippi’s success since 1899,” said Hancock Whitney Mississippi President Emory Mayfield. “His keen local insights, banking expertise, and passion for helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams will further strengthen our capacity to help create opportunities throughout the Hattiesburg region.”

Schloegel received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in banking and finance from The University of Mississippi. He also graduated from the highly regarded Mississippi School of Banking and the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In addition to being a past president of Mississippi Young Bankers, Schloegel has served as the state’s representative on the American Bankers Association Grassroots and Advocacy Committee and on the Mississippi Bankers Association Legislative Committee. Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant appointed Schloegel to represent the 2nd Supreme Court District on the board of directors for Mississippi ABLE, a program administered by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services to help Mississippians with disabilities have savings accounts that do not affect their public benefits.

The Leadership Gulf Coast alumnus is enrolled in the Gulf Coast Business Council Masters Leadership Program and earned One Coast accolades as a Top 10 Community Leader under 40. He has also been instrumental in establishing and executing Hancock Whitney’s financial education alliances with South Mississippi schools and nonprofits.